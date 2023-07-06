HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Alexandra Juan, a 15-year-old who went missing from her grandmother’s residence in Hialeah on June 23.

The teenager left handwritten notes for her family, expressing her desire to be alone and telling them not to search for her.

Juan, who has a history of running away from her mother’s home in Southwest Miami-Dade, has not been diagnosed with any mental or health conditions.

Juan is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches and weighing approximately 190 lbs.

She has brown hair with blue highlights, brown eyes, and a nose piercing.

The Hialeah Police Department is leading the investigation into Alexandra’s disappearance and is urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them at 305-687-2525.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.