MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities located a 70-year-old woman after she went missing and was described as endangered.

City of Miami Police said Zoila Aboresco Leon was last seen in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood Sunday morning.

Officials eventually found her safe Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.