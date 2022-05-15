MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities thanked the public for their help in finding a 22-year-old woman who went missing from the Brickell neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, 22-year-old Caitlin Acosta was last seen Sunday.

Acosta was last seen wearing a black blazer, black crop top, blue jeans, purple and white sneakers and a pink purse.

Authorities said Acosta was recovered and reunited with her family Sunday afternoon.

