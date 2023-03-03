SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - SWAT teams swarmed an area in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, Friday morning.

Police arrived at the scene after several calls of gunfire near Southwest 198th Street and 114th Avenue.

Due to the investigation, authorities blocked off a section of Southwest 200th Street between Southwest 112th and 114th avenues.

Officials asked the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.