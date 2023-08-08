MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating an explosion in Miami Lakes, which is believed to have originated underground. The incident occurred in the 1400 block of NW 77th Ave.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) responded to the call and dispatched Engine 1 to the scene, around 12:45 p.m., Tuesday. Upon arrival, the team confirmed the presence of road debris, indicating the likelihood of an explosion. Utility services have been notified to assess the situation.

As of now, no injuries have been reported in connection to the explosion.

