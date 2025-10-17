MIAMI (WSVN) - Several Miami Police officers and SWAT units were seen investigating reports of a barricaded subject and possible shots fired in Miami.

Officials say Miami Police and Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the area of Northwest Third Court and Sixth Street at around 8:30 p.m.

7News cameras captured authorities surrounding the area, shutting down traffic on multiple streets.

According to officials, one officer fired their weapon but nobody was struck.

It’s unclear if officers have been able to make contact with the barricaded subject.

No injuries have been reported.

