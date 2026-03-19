NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a man they believe was involved in the shooting of a Miami-Dade Water and Sewer employee, Tuesday.

According to authorities, 37-year-old Nathan J. Cooper pulled the trigger during a confrontation with a county employee, later identified as 33-year-old Sean Webster, which led to the man being hospitalized overnight.

Investigators said Webster got into an argument with Cooper outside a townhome on Northwest 84th Street, off Fourth Avenue in North Miami-Dade, just after 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Webster was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. Webster’s mother told 7News his condition has been improving after being shot in the chest.

On Wednesday, authorities say they’ve positively identified the shooter to be Cooper.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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