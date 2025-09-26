HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – Authorities have identified two Miami men who were killed alongside their dogs by an apparent lightning strike while hunting in southeast Highlands County earlier this week.

The victims were 38-year-old Alexander Karl Getz and 31-year-old Peter James Stansky, both of Miami, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Deputies were called Wednesday afternoon to the area of Rucks Dairy Road, where Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers had been searching for the pair after they failed to return from a hunting trip.

Their vehicle was found nearby, and their bodies were discovered on a levee next to Canal C-41A along with their dogs.

Investigators believe the men were struck by lightning sometime Monday evening.

The District 10 Medical Examiner will determine the official cause and time of death.

