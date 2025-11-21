AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities are still on the lookout for a shooter involved in a road rage incident in Northeast Miami-Dade in what’s grown into a concerning trend across South Florida.

A man is recovering at HCA Florida Aventura Hospital after he was reportedly shot just below the arm while driving on the northbound entrance ramps of Interstate 95, near Ives Dairy Road, just before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The chaos unfolded during rush hour, with authorities shutting down parts of the on-ramp to search for clues, causing heavily congested traffic in the area for hours.

“The victim’s in a silver Porsche before the exit sign. Shot below the right arm, male subject involved, pressure being applied to the wound,” a dispatcher said.

Florida Highway Patrol quickly surrounding the Porsche SUV a short time later as troopers administered first aid until paramedics could arrive.

Officials say the man suffered minor injuries.

Meanwhile, troopers continue their search for who was responsible. Authorities believe the subject was driving a black Chevrolet, issuing a be on the lookout alert for the suspected vehicle.

This road rage incident is just the latest in what’s becoming a far too common occurrence in South Florida over the past month.

On Nov. 13, a man drove himself to the hospital after he was shot along Ives Dairy Road and Northeast 15th Avenue in what authorities believe was also a road rage incident.

On Oct. 31, another man was hospitalized in Medley after another apparent road rage incident.

“Advising that he was shot in the head,” a dispatcher said.

Breanna Evans, 26, was also arrested in Boca Raton after, authorities say, she shot a man along the northbound lanes on I-95, just south of the Palmetto Expressway.

“She cut him off because she doesn’t like people that don’t drive fast enough,” prosecutors said. “She had time to think, to reach for the gun, turn the safety off, point and shoot, and shoot the victim in the temple.”

Luckily, the driver Evans was accused of shooting was just grazed by the bullet.

Evans was charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle and one count of shooting from a vehicle.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

