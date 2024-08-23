SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An all-out manhunt continues for a detainee who escaped from the Krome Detention Center in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Law enforcement set up a makeshift command center along Southwest Eighth Street and Krome Avenue as local units expanded their search. Choppers were seen assisting in the search and combing the woodland areas.

The detainee escaped Wednesday evening just after 6:30 p.m. from the facility.

Details regarding how the detainee escaped remain unclear, and his identity has not been released.

