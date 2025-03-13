MIAMI (WSVN) - Four people were confirmed to be arrested following a large narcotics bust in Miami.

City of Miami detectives seized bags of rock cocaine, fentanyl, prescription pills, and multiple types of Marijuana pills during a raid Wednesday afternoon at the Friendly Grocery and Food market on Northwest 62nd Street and 17th Avenue.

Multiple individuals, including two who had active warrants, were detained by the SWAT team.

Six illegal gambling machines, and nearly $3000 in cash was also taken from the business.

