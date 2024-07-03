NEAR KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (WSVN) — Several South Florida law enforcement agencies are giving out a stern warning on boating safety ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Thousands of people are expected to celebrate the holiday out on a boat, so on Wednesday, authorities from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the U.S. Coast Guard and Miami Fire Rescue held a news conference to remind everyone to exercise safety on the water.

Officials are spreading the word about the dangers of operating a boat while under the influence.

“We remind all boaters that boating while impaired is not only dangerous, but is also illegal,” said FWC officer George Reynaud. “Law enforcement officers will be out looking for impaired operators. Those found operating under the influence will be arrested.”

This is all part of a larger initiative called Operation Dry Water. It was launched in 2009 to raise awareness and stress the importance of designating a sober driver during the Fourth of July weekend.

Among those who spoke with reporters was Melissa Fernandez, who lost her daughter, Lucy Fernandez, in a boating accident on Labor Day weekend of 2022. She reminded everyone to be vigilant.

“‘Have fun, be safe,’ I’d always tell her,” said Melissa. “Lucy was a ray of light, known for her wisdom, kindness, discipline and witty sense of humor. Florida needs to lead this time by example.”

Also on hand at the news conference were Miami-Dade commissioners and Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. They said safety is key while celebrating.

“We want you, while you’re enjoying this weekend, to look out for each other,” said Levine Cava.

“I want your family members to see July Fifth. We just want to see tomorrow,” said Miami-Dade Commission Chairman Oliver Gilbert III.

A flotilla of marine patrol boats took the Fernandez family, the county’s top brass and a 7News crew out on Biscayne Bay to show how they will combat the traffic expected on Independence Day.

Boat captain Thomas Kennedy from the Miami-Dade Police Department said they will be watching.

“If somebody is not handling our vessel properly, they’re going to draw attention to themselves, and we’re going to stop them,” he said. “We do a lot of safety stops. Primarily we are out here to – we want people to have a good time, but they have to be safe doing it.”

There will be more than 20 units out on the bay making sure boaters are following safety rules and also making sure they’re not throwing trash out on the islands.

“They will be stopped and most likely arrested. We have zero tolerance for that,” said Kennedy.

It is our responsibility. We cannot afford to lose another life,” said Fernandez.

