MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating an attempted traffic stop that led to a driver attempting to run over multiple officers, causing one of them to open fire on the vehicle.

According to Miami Gardens Police, officers were conducting a routine radar enforcement when they attempted to pull over a vehicle near Northwest 159th Street and 22nd Avenue in Miami Gardens.

The subject reportedly accelerated, narrowly passing one officer who was forced to move out of the way and heading directly toward a second officer.

“They attempted to stop a vehicle at which time the vehicle accelerated. The first officer was able to get out of the way, the second officer was unable to get out of the way in time as a car was speeding toward him,” said Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt.

Officials say that officer discharged his firearm in response, causing the subject to flee from the area.

Authorities found the subject’s vehicle abandoned in the area of Northwest 151st Street and Railroad Drive a short time later.

Their investigation shut down parts of 22nd Avenue for several hours as they searched the area.

Neighbors told 7News in Spanish they heard the gunshots.

One woman said she was scared after hearing three or four shots.

“It sounded really close,” she said. “Once I came out, there was so many police officers out there.”

Officers say nobody was hurt in the incident.

In the meantime, crews have since towed the vehicle they believe belonged to the runaway driver.

No arrests have been made.

As is the case with all officer-involved shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

