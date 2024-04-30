MIAMI (WSVN) - The author of a bilingual English and Haitian-Creole book that celebrates Haitian culture visited a local school in Miami.

Actor and book author James Jamie Hector visited Toussaint L’Ouverture Elementary School to provide the students with some important words of wisdom.

During the author’s visit, Scholastic Education Solutions donated their new book ‘The Queen Speaks Creole’ to the students. It’s a bilingual English and Haitian-Creole novel that celebrates Haitian Culture.

The author took photos with the students and spoke to them about the importance of the book.

