SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A loved one is speaking out on the tremendous tragedy her family has endured after her brother, sister-in-law and two young nieces were found in the rubble of the condo collapse in Surfside.

The sisters were only 10 and 4, their lives cut short along with so many others, including their parents.

She learned only Wednesday that none of her family at the condo survived the collapse, but she and the rest of her family are finding some consolation in knowing that all of them have been found.

“We will miss them very much, and the girls, those are two little angels that had a whole life ahead of them,” said aunt Annette Guara Hurst.

This beautiful family is gone. Marcus Guara and Ana Rodriguez and their two little girls, Emma Guara, 4, and Lucia Guara, 10, were killed in the collapse. Marcus Guara’s sister shared memories about her younger brother, sister-in-law and nieces.

“They were full of life, they loved everything about their lives, lived for and adored their two little girls more than life,” Guara Hurst said. “They loved the beach and everything about life.”

Their lives would end together following the collapse of Champlain Towers South early Thursday morning.

The body of the father was found on Saturday. The mother and their daughters were found Wednesday.

Marcus was 52 years old and an alum of the University of Miami. Family members said he was a hard worker who loved his community and adored his family.

Anna was 42, described as a wonderful friend and mother who was so proud of her little girls.

Lucia was a take-charge little girl who worked to keep her classmates connected during online learning, and her little sister Emma was always wearing a smile.

While the many who loved them are grieving, they are also finding reasons to be thankful.

“My family is over the moon thankful to those people who have been out there day after day after day, finding people and trying to help us,” Guara Hurst said. “Our family was blessed that the four of them were found. Not too many people are going to have that blessing. Keep praying for the ones that have still not been found. Keep everybody in your thoughts and prayers. If they have children, hold them, hold them as tight as they can every night and every day.”

