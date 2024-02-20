MIAMI (WSVN) - A series of photos capturing a woman’s determination to save her nephew.

On that day, the camera offended her, but 10 years later, she’s thankful for the photos and the powerful message they sent.

“Now in retrospect, I can appreciate the value of that moment that he was able to capture because it brought so much awareness to the importance of CPR, more specifically, infant CPR,” said Pamela Rauseo who saved her nephew.

The photos were taken on Feb. 20 of 2014. Rauseo got out of her vehicle on State Road 836 with her nephew in her arms who was not breathing.

“I got down on my knees and started and I turned and seeing taking pictures,” she said.

Miami Herald photographer, Al Diaz, was among the good Samaritans who flagged down help and then captured the images.

Since Rauseo knew CPR, that 5-month-old baby is now a healthy 10 year old boy.

“He has a big personality, extremely smart,” she said,

The boy’s mom and aunt said he’s a special young man who has a bright future that will include learning CPR.

“It will be cool to know it, so are you going to learn? Yah”

“My advise is, for anyone that doesn’t know, learn,” she said. “It’s a minimal time investment and it’s something that save a loved ones life, in this case, my nephew.”

If you’re interested in learning CPR, the American Red Cross offers classes. For more information, click here.

