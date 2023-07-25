MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Attention all Miami-based dancers. Broadway director and Cirque Dreams founder, Neil Goldberg, is holding auditions for his latest extravaganza, “POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance,” set to debut at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach this December.

The show will embark on a national tour after its Miami premiere, with the grand vision of a future Broadway engagement.

“POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance” promises to be a one-of-a-kind magical and cirque holiday musical, and Goldberg is now seeking an international cast of 30 talented individuals, including acrobats, aerialists, singers, dancers, magicians, and other extraordinarily unique performers.

Dancers, in particular, have a chance to shine in this grand spectacle, as Goldberg’s creative team is specifically on the lookout for male and female dancers with outstanding skills in hip-hop and freestyle dance.

The auditions offer an exclusive opportunity for Miami’s finest dancers to showcase their exceptional talent and potentially join the ranks of this show. The production is set to elevate entertainment to a new level and is expected to draw audiences from far and wide.

Aspiring dancers are invited to attend the auditions on Thursday at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach at 4441 Collins Avenue. Walk-ins are accepted. Valet parking will be validated at no charge.

Audition Group 1

11:30 AM: Sign-In

12:00 PM-3:00 PM: Audition



Audition Group 2

6:00 PM: Sign-In

6:30 PM -9:30 PM: Audition

To reserve your spot for the audition, email a headshot, resume, reel and preferred audition time (Group 1 or Group 2) before Wednesday to: Dani@POMPSNOWCIRQUE.com

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.