MIAMI (WSVN) - The planned auction of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo’s Coconut Grove home, originally scheduled for March 19, has been put on hold.

The decision comes as the courts grapple with the question of whether Carollo and his wife have constitutional protection against the auction of their property.

During a court hearing on Friday, a judge sided with Carollo’s attorneys, agreeing that after claiming homestead protection under Florida’s law, any sale of his property cannot proceed.

This marks a significant victory for Commissioner Carollo, who faces the potential loss of his home to satisfy a substantial civil judgment amounting to $63.5 million.

The judgment stems from a lawsuit filed last year by two Little Havana businessmen. They accused Carollo of weaponizing city resources to harass and shut down their businesses.

The matter is set to return to court in April for further resolution.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.