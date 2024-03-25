LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - An ATV rider was taken into custody following a multi-county police pursuit.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene Monday morning in Miami, where the driver first eluded Miami-Dade Police after being told to stop.

The pursuit continued throughout Miami as the driver weaved in and out of traffic.

The rider was then seen heading northbound on Interstate 95.

Several police helicopters were also above the scene as they continued their pursuit.

Three police cruisers were also following the rider on the highway.

The Florida Highway Patrol was notified about the incident, as well as the Broward Sheriff’s Office as the rider made his way towards Broward County.

As the rider continued his trek, he exited on eastbound Stirling Road.

7Skyforce continued to follow the rider as he made his way back on I-95.

An FHP trooper was pursuing the rider.

The driver eventually stopped in Fort Lauderdale and was swiftly taken into custody.

7News cameras captured the suspect being handcuffed.

The charges the rider faces or his identity have not been disclosed.

