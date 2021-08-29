NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Good Samaritans dropped off a man at North Shore Hospital after, police said, he was robbed and shot in Northwest Miami-Dade while out riding an all-terrain vehicle.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victim was riding the ATV near Northwest 24th Avenue and 74th Street when a dark colored sedan pulled up next to him, at around 4 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said four males got out of the car and demanded that he give them the ATV. A fight ensued, and the victim told detectives he felt a pain in his leg; that was when he realized he had been shot.

Police said the subjects took the ATV and drove off, leaving the victim on the roadway.

He was taken to the hospital after two good Samaritans spotted him.

Paramedics later transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center. His condition is unknown.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

