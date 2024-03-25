OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - An ATV driver was taken into custody following a nearly hour-long police chase that began in Miami-Dade and ended in Broward.

7 Skyforce hovered over the scene Monday morning in Miami, where the driver first eluded Miami-Dade Police after being told to stop.

The pursuit continued throughout Miami as the driver weaved in and out of traffic.

The driver was then seen heading northbound on Interstate 95.

Several police helicopters were also above the scene as they continued their pursuit and three police cruisers were also seen following the driver on the highway.

The Florida Highway Patrol was notified about the incident, as well as the Broward Sheriff’s Office, as the driver made his way towards Broward County.

As the rider continued his trek, at one point he exited I-95 and headed eastbound on Stirling Road.

7 Skyforce continued to follow the driver as he returned to I-95.

An FHP trooper could also be seen pursuing the rider.

The driver eventually stopped in Fort Lauderdale and was swiftly taken into custody.

7News cameras captured the suspect being handcuffed.

The charges the driver faces or his identity have not been disclosed.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.