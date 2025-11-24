MIAMI (WSVN) - An ATV driver was arrested in connection to a crash on the Rickenbacker Causeway involving a police cruiser over the weekend.



Police said 28-year-old Jonny Maravilla was part of a group of more than 50 ATV and dirt bike riders driving illegally on the Rickenbacker Causeway, Sunday.

At one point, Maravilla allegedly slammed into a police car that was attempting to block traffic.



Maravilla was sent to the hospital afterward for his injuries, but no other injuries were reported.

Maravilla is charged with coordinated drag racing and eluding an officer.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.