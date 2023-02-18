NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There are groups of ATV riders and dirt bikers riding out on busy Biscayne Boulevard and areas as far east as Collins Avenue in parts of North Miami Beach and Sunny Isles Beach.

A 7News viewer sent in video of what were allegedly hundreds of these riders traveling northbound, late Friday night, in Sunny Isles on vehicles that are not street legal.

At a gas station located at the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 163rd Street, in North Miami Beach, a small group of riders paused to do wheelies and regroup before taking off again.

During a live report at the gas station, just after 10:20 p.m., a large group of riders were seen traveling southbound on Biscayne Boulevard.

Drivers in the area are advised to exercise caution.

