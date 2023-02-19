WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of ATV and dirt bike riders took over South Florida roadways, as a tradition associated with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day unfolded during Presidents’ Day weekend and resulted in one person taken to the hospital.

The rowdy bikers caused chaos as they illegally flooded streets and highways across Miami-Dade County.

Cellphone video sent in by 7News viewers captured the riders as they zig-zagged through traffic.

Dozens of them were also seen causing trouble along the Dolphin Expressway in West Miami-Dade, Saturday afternoon, at one point bringing traffic to a standstill.

While police officers followed several bikers through a Miami neighborhood, one ride became dangerous. First responders transported a 25-year-old man to Mercy Hospital following a crash in the area of Southwest 16th Street and 27th Avenue.

The mayhem documented on Saturday was preceded by ATV and dirt bike rider sightings in North Miami Beach and Sunny Isles Beach, Friday night.

7News cameras captured several of them after they took over the Shell gas station at the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 163rd Street.

Video sent in by a 7News viewer showed a group burning runner along Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach.

Miami-Dade Police took to Twitter on Saturday night to reiterate that operating ATVs on roadways and highways is against the law.

An MDPD spokesperson issued a statement that reads, “The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) is aware of numerous all-terrain vehicles (ATV) and motorbikes riding throughout South Florida counties to include Miami-Dade. MDPD units, along with our local and state partners have been and will continue to patrol these areas in efforts to deter the riders and/or detain offenders. We understand that this careless and illegal activity causes delays in traffic and puts lives at risk. Public safety remains the top priority and units will engage anyone who commits an infraction and can be taken into custody without jeopardizing the well being of other motorists and pedestrians. Operating an ATV or other off-road vehicle on a public road or highway is illegal. Failure to obey traffic laws or lawful orders from a police officer will result in citations, fines and in some cases arrest. These vehicles are also subject to impounding. Driving on our roadways is a privilege that should not be abused.”

