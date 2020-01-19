ATV crashes into MDPD cruiser in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after an all-terrain vehicle rider collided with a Miami-Dade Police cruiser in West Miami-Dade.

Aerial cameras hovered above the scene of the collision in the area of Southwest 124th Avenue and Eighth Street, near a Marathon gas station, Sunday afternoon.

@OfficialJoelF happening now 124 avenue and 8 street.. justice pic.twitter.com/iJszjvheFk — Sergio (@SergioOvalle84) January 19, 2020

Investigators have not specified whether there were any injuries or whether the rider will face charges.

The crash takes place one day before the annual Wheels Up, Guns Down demonstration on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday. The unofficial event encourages people to ride ATVs and dirt bikes on busy roadways across South Florida.

Police have made clear the demonstration is illegal.

