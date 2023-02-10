MIAMI (WSVN) - Two former Hialeah Police officers continue their fight to be released from jail after being accused of beating and kidnapping a homeless man.

A judge could soon decide Friday whether or not the two former officers and a private investigator could bond out of jail as they await trial.

Twenty-seven-year-old Rafael Otano and 22-year-old Lorenzo Orfila are accused of detaining Jose Ortega in mid-December, after a disturbance at a Hialeah bakery.​

But instead of arresting him, authorities said, the now former officers kidnapped him, drove him to a remote location and beat him up.

Attorneys made their closing arguments before the judge makes a decision.

“Judge, as you know, the burden under Arthur is proof is evident before the presumption is great,” said a prosecutor. “That is for the defendants, and specifically the defendants Otano and Orfila, their actions have shown an affront to this criminal justice system. They’ve shown through their actions that they not only have betrayed the badge, but they betrayed their department, they’ve also betrayed this community.”

“The Constitution guarantees people a right to bail with limited exceptions,” said defense attorney Michael Pizzi. “Mr. Otano and his family have a right to pretrial release based on these false allegations made while someone was intoxicated, who he had arrested two weeks prior for selling cocaine and methamphetamine.”

Also in the courtroom was a private investigator who is looking to get out of jail as he awaits his trial.

He is charged with tampering with a witness in relation to this case.

There have been lots of testimonies and agreements between the prosecution and the defense.

The judge is expected to make his decision sometime on Friday.

