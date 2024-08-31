NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Disturbing new details continue to emerge more than a week after a horrifying hit-and-run in Northeast Miami-Dade that sent a mother and her baby to the hospital led to the arrest of a delivery driver.

Surveillance video captured the cries of a five-month-old boy after a hit-and-run that occurred in the Aventura Isles neighborhood, Aug. 22.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the 30-year-old mother was pushing her baby in a stroller and walking her dog when 45-year-old Amazon driver Sarahy Naybeth Parra-Ovalles struck them in the street.

The suspect only stopped to pick up the infant and put him back in its stroller, leaving him in the street, before she drove off.

The victim’s attorney, Judd Rosen, spoke to 7News on Friday to give an update on the mother and baby’s condition.

“She’s got amnesia, she’s got brain injuries, she’s got orthopedic injuries, and she cannot walk right now,” said Rosen. “She is using a walker to get around her own house. This is an absolute nightmare.”

New photos show the mother knocked unconscious in the street, bleeding onto the road, while Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews worked on her.

The mother of three woke up in the hospital with her infant son in a neck brace and wires hooked up to his little body. Their lives are completely changed.

Now the family and their attorney are asking Amazon to make policy changes for their drivers.

“What we want is minimal standards for Amazon drivers. Why does an 18-wheeler driver have to have a special commercial license, but somebody who drives around our block doesn’t?” said Rosen.

Rosen is also pushing for mapped routes, helping drivers map out their days, so they’re not in a rush — all in the hopes that no one else feels the same pain that this family is enduring.

“Her life is completely different,” he said. “The way that our society is evolving to everybody ordering from home, and the convenience of being able to not go to the store without changes in safety, this is just going to be the first of many incidents to come.”

Parra-Ovalles was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash and later bonded out. She is expected back in court for arraignment.

As for the baby, Rosen said he is doing much better.

