HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man and his attorney are demanding answers after they say Hialeah Police took the man to the ground for no reason.

Speaking to 7News on Thursday, 27-year-old Alquez Griffin and his attorney Roderick Vereen said Griffin was heading home from work when he was pulled over at a gas station located on East 10th Avenue and Hialeah Drive last September.

Body camera footage captured the ordeal as police with their guns drawn ordered Griffin and two others out of the car.

“I’ll taser your [expletive] chest if you don’t come out. Come over here,” said an officer on body camera video.

“Yes, get the [expletive] out of the car,” said another officer.

Vereen said the scary incident could’ve proved deadly if his client had flinched.

“This is deadly. If Mr. Griffin had made one false move at that time, no doubt he would’ve been fired upon,” he said.

The attorney said police were out of line when they made the stop and subsequently arrested the client.

“They violated my client’s constitutional rights, no doubt about it,” said Vereen.

Griffin said the incident made him feel targeted.

“It just felt like a dream I just couldn’t believe because I didn’t do anything wrong,” he said.

According to the police report, Griffin was stopped for swerving, but he wasn’t ticketed for that. Instead, he was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in his car.

Two other people in the car were also arrested.

Eventually, all charges were dropped.

Months later, Vereen said this case isn’t over and plans to take legal action against the City of Hialeah.

“False arrest, excessive force, and violation of his constitutional right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures,” the attorney said. “They just can’t do what they did, and somebody has to stop them before they go further.”

Hialeah Police said they will not comment on pending litigation.

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