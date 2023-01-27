MIAMI (WSVN) - Former Hialeah officers were arrested and are facing felony charges, but they are not the only ones facing a judge, Friday afternoon.

The attorneys for Rafael Otano, 27, and Lorenzo Orfila, 22, attempted to get their clients out of jail after they were denied bond on Thursday.

Both ex-officers are accused of kidnapping Jorge Ortega, taking him to a secluded area and beating him up.

Surveillance video showed Ortega handcuffed as he was being taken away by Otano and Orfila. Although the homeless man was never officially arrested, he was still driven away in the duo’s police cruiser.

Attorneys for both officers said that their clients are innocent.

The hearing to see if Orfila will be granted bond was pushed to Feb. 6 while the hearing for Otano is set to take place on Friday.

Attorney Michael Pizzi said he wants to release Otano on bond.

“We’re going to ask the court to release officer Rafael Otano on bail so he can go home with his wife and his parents and see his child tonight,” he said. “Our hope is the judge will give officer Otano bail so he can see his child and go home to his family while he fights these charges.”

Ali Saleh was also arrested and accused of tampering with evidence; he is set to face a judge on Feb. 6.

One of the attorneys said this case is likely to be combined for trial.

