MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds walked alongside 7News at Miami’s loanDepot Park for the fifth annual Ed Ansin Best Buddies Friendship Walk Saturday.

“It’s a great morning, it’s a beautiful opportunity to view this spectacular ballpark,” said 7News anchor Craig Stevens, who welcomed others to the event.

James Ansin, the Co-President and General Manager of Sunbeam Television, said his family is happy to give support to the organization to help create new opportunities for those in need.

“Our family is pleased to continue supporting Best Buddies. It’s a great organization that continues to help students and adults with [Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities] by creating educational opportunities, friendships, and lifelong possibilities,” he said.

The walk benefited Best Buddies International and provided opportunities for everyone.

Joshua Felder, a Best Buddies member, thanked the non-profit organization for helping his life.

“I started Best Buddies when I was 11 years old, I am now 29. And the whole 17 years being involved with this non-profit has definitely helped me break out of my shell, has helped me develop my hidden talents, and now I am a global ambassador for myself, advocating for others, with or without intellectual or developmental disabilities,” said Felder.

The 7News team showed up bright and early to help take part in the event, as well as local leaders.

“Miami is a place for everyone. Every single person that lives here or visits here needs to feel included, not just in daily life, but in the access to opportunity. And that is what this event symbolizes. We come together in friendship, love, support and action for people of all different abilities,” said City of Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins.

For Anthony Shriver, the founder of Best Buddies International, the event was an annual reminder of the important work the organization does.

“It gives me so much energy. every day I wake up fired up, ready to go, full of passion. And then when I connect with the buddies at events like this, it reminds me there’s no better job than Best Buddies,” said Shriver.

This year’s event raised over $300,000 for Best Buddies.

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