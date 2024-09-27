MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An attempted traffic stop in Miami Gardens, took a wild turn after the vehicle involved in the traffic stop crashed into another car while trying to elude law enforcers. Shortly after, gunfire erupted from the crash site, police say.

The incident happened just after 11p.m., Thursday night when Miami-Dade Police say their Robbery Intervention Detectives attempted a traffic stop in the area of 165th Street and Northwest 38th Place.

That’s when the drive of the vehicle sped off and crashed into a bystander’s car a few blocks down near 38 Avenue and Northwest 161 Street.

As officers arrived at the crash site, the driver of the vehicle involved in the traffic stop took off on foot, leaving behind the passengers inside. He was quickly captured a short distance away from the scene of the crash.

In the midst of that happening, police say gunfire erupted from the crash site when another subject approached the innocent driver involved with a firearm. The innocent driver then fired at the subject, injuring his arm.

That subject was transported to Aventura Hospital in stable condition.

Police say a juvenile was taken into custody. It’s unclear how many more people were taken into custody.

