MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An attempted traffic stop in Miami Gardens took a wild turn after a vehicle involved in the traffic stop crashed into another car while trying to elude law enforcement. Shortly after, gunfire erupted from the crash site, police said.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m., Thursday night, when, Miami-Dade Police said, their Robbery Intervention Detectives attempted a traffic stop in the area of 165th Street and Northwest 38th Place.

Soon after, the driver of the vehicle sped off and crashed into a bystander’s car a few blocks down near 38 Avenue and Northwest 161 Street.

As officers arrived at the crash site, the driver of the vehicle involved in the traffic stop and a passenger took off on foot, leaving behind other passengers inside.

Officers quickly captured the driver and the passengers a short distance away from the scene of the crash.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Antonio Vance Jr. and the passenger was identified as 15-year-old Jean Pierre Moises.

It is unclear what charges they face.

In the midst of that happening, police said gunfire erupted from the crash site when subjects who were stayed behind in the crashed vehicle approached the civilian driver with a firearm. The civilian driver then fired at the subject, injuring one of his arm.

That subject was transported to Aventura Hospital in stable condition.

On Friday morning, tow trucks towed away a blue Mercedes and what appeared to be a detective’s car.

It was a certainly a chaotic and terrifying night for neighbors.

7News spoke with one neighbor about what she heard.

“All of a sudden I hear a crash right here, but then I heard gunshots, and I’m like, ‘OK,’ but then it got closer and I’m like, ‘This is near the house,’ and I knock on my dad’s door and my dad was like, ‘I hear you. I hear you. Just get down. Just lay down,'” she said.

The civilian driver who fired those shots will not be facing charges.

