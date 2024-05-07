MIAMI (WSVN) - A 33-year-old homeless man was arrested after attempting to steal a binder of Pokémon cards valued at $30,000 and threatening a store employee with pliers at Pro Play Games in Miami, police said.

The incident occurred on Monday, around 7:30 p.m. at the game store located at 1423 SW 107th Ave. According to the arrest report, Jasiel Manfarrol entered the store and expressed interest in the Pokémon cards. When the binder was placed on the counter by the store owner, Manfarrol allegedly grabbed it and tried to leave the store without paying.

Store patrons and the manager confronted Manfarrol outside the store and recovered the stolen property. During the confrontation, Manfarrol brandished a pair of pliers and made threats to stab another person who witnessed the incident as he tried to stop him. He reportedly made several stabbing motions at the witness while making threats in Spanish.

Following the altercation, Manfarrol fled towards the rear of the shopping center where he was apprehended by a police officer. He was then taken into custody at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Manfarrol was charged with theft and assault.

