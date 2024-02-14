NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Witnesses described a shooting in their Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood as a robbery gone wrong after a victim fatally shot a man who was attempting to steal their vehicle.

Around 6 a.m. Wednesday, a large police presence was seen near 79th Avenue and Northwest 194th Street after, police said, a subject was trying to break into a car when the victim interrupted.

According to officials, after an altercation ensued, the victim shot the subject and caused him to flee the scene in a car.

Live video footage from the scene showed investigators surrounding their focus on a white car which reportedly slammed into a few other vehicles in the neighborhood before coming to a stop. A passenger of the vehicle fled the scene and remains at large.

When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived, they determined the subject was dead. 7Skyforce captured the body near the white vehicle.

A significant portion of the neighborhood is blocked off as authorities investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.