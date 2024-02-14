NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Witnesses described a shooting in their Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood as a robbery gone wrong after a victim fatally shot a man who was attempting to steal their vehicle.

Around 6 a.m. Wednesday, a large police presence was seen near 79th Avenue and Northwest 194th Street after, police said, a subject was trying to break into a car when the victim interrupted.

According to officials, after an altercation ensued, the victim shot the subject and caused him to flee the scene in a car.

Live video footage from the scene showed investigators surrounding their focus on a white car which reportedly slammed into a few other vehicles in the neighborhood before coming to a stop. A passenger of the vehicle fled the scene and remains at large.

When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived, they determined the subject was dead. 7Skyforce captured the body near the white vehicle.

MDPD Detective Andre Martin had a message for the community, especially for people who might encounter somebody who is trying to break into their car.

“Citizens who find themselves becoming a victim of a crime, not to confront these subjects,” Martin said. “It’s very dangerous, you don’t know how desperate these people are and you don’t known how that situation might end. So we urge the community, if you find yourself become the victim of a crime, do not confront the subjects. Please contact the police.

A significant portion of the neighborhood is blocked off as authorities investigate and continue searching for the subject who fled the scene.

It is unclear whether the victim who shot and killed the alleged thief will face any charges.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

