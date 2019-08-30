AT&T to waive overage charges, offer free talk, text, data due to Hurricane Dorian

(WSVN) - AT&T has announced that they will be offering a relief program to Floridians affected by Hurricane Dorian.

“We know how crucial communications are during this time, and we want to help lessen the burden on our customers so they can take care of what matters most – helping their families and friends,” the company said in a statement.

The company said they will be waiving overage charges on mobile services, and they will be giving unlimited talk, text and data to AT&T wireless and AT&T PREPAID customers in affected areas in Florida.

The program will last from Sept. 2 to Sept. 8.

Dorian is expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane sometime next week.

For more information on the program, click here.

