MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One special ATM could tell all at Art Basel.

The ATM machine showed how much money a person has in the bank, along with their photo.

DJ and producer Diplo took part and used the machine over the weekend.

The creator behind the machine said it was designed to help people “cut to the chase.”

The machine sold for $75,000 to a local collector in South Florida who plans to make it available to the public.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.