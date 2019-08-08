Atlas V rocket launch seen across South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - A rocket launch was visible across all of South Florida this morning.

United Launch Alliance launched its Atlas V rocket carrying military satellites to space at 6:13 a.m., Thursday.

Those up early were greeted with a spectacular light show in the sky as the sun was rising.

Atlas V launch seen from Miami just outside @wsvn 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ZCd5EG20hL — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) August 8, 2019

The rocket’s plumes were illuminated by the rising sun which caused it to glow.

Hundreds of people took to social media to show off their photos and videos.

So, no it wasn’t an alien invasion. It was just a rocket launch.

