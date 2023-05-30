SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The passion and enthusiasm of Miami Heat fans reverberated through the air Monday night as they celebrated the team’s victory and as the celebration carried on, the dedicated teams at Atlas Embroidery were hard at work to meet the demand for fiery fan fashion.

Recognizing the historic run of their beloved team, these skilled craftsmen and women ensured that the shelves of stores would be stocked with the latest Heat apparel as soon as doors opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Alex Lombard, a representative from Atlas Embroidery, shared insights into their production process.

“Our machines are capable of producing anywhere from 350 to 400 shirts an hour, and we’ve got over 10 automatic presses,” Lombard explained.

With a commitment to delivering quality merchandise to Heat fans, Lombard emphasized that their production lines would be operating throughout the night to meet the surge in demand.

Meanwhile, from the bustling streets of Hialeah to the corners of Bird Road and Southwest 87th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade, supporters of the Heat demonstrated their unwavering support in true Miami fashion Monday night.

The spirited scene began just moments after the Heat won against the Boston Celtics, with waves of die-hard fans pouring out of the Kaseya Center, where they had gathered to watch the game.

Their euphoria spilled onto the streets, painting the city with the vibrant colors of victory. The distinctive blare of horns and the rhythmic clanging of pots and pans echoed through the night, serving as a testament to the collective joy shared by Heat fans.

While the celebration and preparations unfolded, the passionate Heat fans had a message to send to the Denver Nuggets, their upcoming opponents. Undeterred by the challenges ahead, these ardent supporters exuded confidence.

“We’re going to beat Denver and become NBA champions in Miami, you know,” exclaimed a fervent Heat fan.

“They didn’t believe in us,” shouted another exuberant Heat fan. “They said we were goin to lose that 3-0 lead. Hell nah!”

As the city continues to bask in the afterglow of the recent triumph, Miami stands united, ready to cheer on the Heat against the Denver Nuggets.

“Everybody who dishearted us, I believe — we all believed!” said another passionate fan. “Denver, you don’t know what’s coming next.”

