At Miami Gardens rally, Women’s March Florida calls for lawmakers to take action

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Women’s March Florida is taking supportive steps to encourage legislators to take action on community issues.

Participants gathered at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens before they marched through the city, Saturday morning.

The event focused on issues like reproductive justice, gun violence, criminal justice reform and climate justice.

Among those who took part was radio talk show host Queen Brown.

“We’re leading the homicide rate when it comes to death in America by homicide, and I want everyone to know and to understand that this is a crisis, and we can do something about it, and that’s why I’m here,” said Brown.

The radio personality said gun violence is a subject that hits close to home for her.

“I lost my son at the age of 24 years old to gun violence,” she said, “and I feel like we deserve more. We deserve more in this country.”

This was just one of many Women’s March Florida events that took place across the state on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.