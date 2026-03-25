NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames ripped through a mobile home park in Northwest Miami-Dade, forcing several people out of their homes.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the overnight blaze on Northwest 81st Street, near Ninth Avenue in the West Little River neighborhood, early Wednesday morning.

The fire ignited at the front of one of the homes at around midnight. Within moments, the hlames spread to the neighboring unit.

“Two trailers on fire. We have the original one, and the next one is the second to the north,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

In the middle of all the chaos, a stranger stepped in and put his life on the line.

Cellphone video shows the good Samaritan, who identified himself as Andrew, helping a woman who was trapped inside one of the units as thick smoke swallowed the home.

Andrew later told 7News that he’s thankful everyone got out safely.

“I went inside, tried to help some people on the inside and got burned. It’s not that bad, though. It’ll heal,” he said as he showed burns to his right arm.

No other injuries were reported.

As crews arrived, they smashed through a fence and raced to stop the fast-moving fire.

“I got Rescue 2 and Rescue 30 working on the north trailer, and I have Engine 30 on the matron,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

At around 6 a.m., 7News cameras captured the charred front of the trailer where the fire sparked.

The blaze may have forced several families out, but they were grateful to have made it out alive.

In all, MDFR officials said, three units were damaged.

Volunteers with the local American Red Cross Disaster Action Team provided emergendy aid to nine impacted residents, including financial assistance, health and mental health services and recovery support.

The cause of that fire remains under investigation, and the full extent of the damage is still unknown.

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