CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - At least eight international students and one faculty member at the University of Miami have reportedly had their visas revoked amid a crackdown in the Coral Gables campus.

The school’s student newspaper, The Miami Hurricane, reported the latest figures.

The report details how the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration policy is hitting close to home in South Florida.

The student visas allow people to live and study in the United States.

But the numbers of visa revocations could be higher, as the newspaper also reported that over 50 administrators have also been affected.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.