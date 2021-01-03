At least 7 injured in shooting at NW Miami-Dade park

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a basketball court at a park in Northwest Miami-Dade, sending at least seven people to the hospital, including juveniles.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting at Little River Park, near Northwest 105th Street and 24th Avenue, just after 7 p.m., Sunday.

7News cameras captured paramedics loading two of the victims into ambulances.

Meanwhile, crime scene investigators were seen labeling shell cases scattered on the ground.

Police have not provided the victims’ ages or what may have led up to the shooting, as they continue to investigate.

