NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A chaotic multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade led to lane closures and traffic backups but no reported injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the southbound lanes near the Northwest 103rd Avenue exit, at around 1:45 p.m., Sunday.

At least six vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Troopers shut down two southbound lanes near the Northwest 103rd Avenue exit while they investigated.

Cellphone video captured emergency crews at the scene.

All lanes have since reopened to traffic.

