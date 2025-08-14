WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least six Florida Department of Corrections officers have been arrested on charges ranging from battery on a detainee to perjury and evidence tampering, according to arrest reports.

According to officials, all six are accused of beating an inmate at the Dade Correctional Institution south of Homestead.

Arrest records show Shentrica Clark, Travon Norman, Dandre Hill, Jordy Calero, and Morgan Freddie were booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail.

Jochen Anglin was also arrested and charged with failure to report authorized use of force and perjury.

According to court documents, detainee Christopher Castro was accused of threatening to stab a correctional officer when the act ensued.

Documents detail that officers summoned Castro from the showers and directed him to a holding cell, without surveillance cameras, where they severely beat and kicked him in the face, back, and arms while he was handcuffed.

The inmate was not given medical attention; instead, he was taken back to his cell.

Some of those officers tried to conceal evidence, like trying to get rid of the inmate’s blood that was smeared on the walls of the facility, according to arrest reports.

A preliminary investigation conducted by a warden revealed that Clark inaccurately described the inmate’s injuries, indicating the officers’ failure to provide the detainee with the proper medical attention he required.

Furthermore, surveillance video from the yard did not depict the detainee being rowdy or making any threats.

All remain in custody as the investigation continues.

