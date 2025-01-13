At least five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade that led to multiple lane closures, officials said.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wreck near Southwest 56th Street, at around 9:45 p.m., Sunday.

Fire rescue officials said they currently have five patients, but did not specify their conditions.

As of 11 p.m., traffic cameras show three southbound lanes have reopened near Southwest 56th Street. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.