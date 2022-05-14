HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported at least five people to the hospital after, federal officials said, a small plane crashed on the Haulover Inlet Bridge, hitting an SUV.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near the 10800 block of Collins Avenue, on the bridge, just before 1 p.m., Saturday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the single-engine Cessna 172 crashed. The SUV that was struck by the aircraft was also seen on the bridge.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a plane crash on the Haulover Inlet Bridge, Collins Avenue between 96 and 163 Street is currently closed. Expect heavy traffic delays and seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/gevmpRHveT — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 14, 2022

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the aircraft took off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport headed for Key West and lost power soon after takeoff.

Fire rescue crews arrived to find the plane down and in flames.

Officials said there were three people on board the Cessna and three people riding in the SUV.

Firefighters immediately began assessing and treating patients while they worked to put out the flames.

Two people on board the plans suffered traumatic injuries. One was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital and the other was transported to a local trauma center.

Three other victims were transported to an area hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Officials have not provided information on the sixth patient.

Traffic remains closed around 158th Street going north, down to Bal Harbour on 95th Street going south. Officials advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Marine traffic has been redirected away from the sandbar by the area of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

