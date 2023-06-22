MIAMI (WSVN) - Several victims were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital after a crash on State Road 836 caused a small fire on the highway, Wednesday night.

Officials said at least five people were hospitalized after a collision occurred around 11:50 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of SR-836 near Northwest 42nd Avenue in Miami.

One person recorded a video of the scene as they passed by the area. The footage showed a fire on the shoulder of the highway that may have been caused by a motorcycle involved in the crash.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers, along with police from the City of Miami and Miami-Dade, responded to the scene. Miami Fire Rescue also provided aid to the victims.

Another video from 7News traffic cameras showed the entire highway shut down for several hours.

Dispatchers called in the incident and stated 13 people were involved in the collision but that information has yet to be confirmed.

Details of the crash are limited as authorities work to determine the cause and investigate the incident.

