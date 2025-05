SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A brush fire in South Miami-Dade continues to burn, but officials say they’re getting the upper hand on it.

The flames that erupted east of U.S 1 and Card Sound Road on Thursday are now 75 percent contained.

At least 400 acres have been scorched by the fire, which led to both roads being closed through much of Friday.

