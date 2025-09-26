MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - At least four people are in the hospital after a student brought an edible to an after-school program in Miami Springs.

According to officials, a student brought an edible to an after-school program at Miami Springs Elementary School, passing it around to multiple other students.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed four patients were transported to a local hospital to be treated for possible poisoning. Their exact conditions are unknown

7News cameras captured the emergency rescue vehicle leaving the school and heading toward a nearby hospital.

Authorities are investigating what happened at the school.

